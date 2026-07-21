Suzuki Fronx Price in Pakistan crosses Rs7 Million mark after Rs7Lac increase

KARACHI – Suzuki Fronx now costs Rs70Lac in Pakistan as the crossover got massive Rs700,000 price increase. The latest revision comes as Pakistan’s hybrid vehicle market continues to grapple with higher taxes and uncertainty surrounding the country’s upcoming auto policy, despite the car is not fully hybrid and is categorised in Mild Hybrid vehicles.

The previous price of Fronx GLX 6A/T Mono Tone was Rs6,299,999, which climbed to Rs70Lac and Fronx GLX 6A/T Two Tone climbed to Rs7,075,000, up from Rs6.34Million.

New Suzuki Fronx Prices

The earlier prices were introduced as part of a temporary promotional campaign. With that offer now over, Suzuki has restored the standard retail prices for its hybrid Fronx lineup, making the crossover considerably more expensive for prospective buyers.

The latest price revision comes at a time when Pakistan’s hybrid vehicle market is already under pressure amid an unpopular decision to raise General Sales Tax (GST) on hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) from 8.5% to 25% in the FY2026-27 budget.

The tax increase, which took effect on July 1, came after the expiry of the concession available under the Auto Policy 2021-26. At the same time, the government has yet to unveil the Auto Policy 2026-31, leaving automakers and consumers waiting for policy clarity.

The higher GST triggered steep price hikes across the hybrid segment. Indus Motor Company increased prices of the Toyota Corolla Cross HEV lineup by as much as Rs1.364 million, while Honda Atlas raised the price of the HR-V e by Rs1.370 million. Industry sources also claim that several automakers have temporarily suspended invoicing and deliveries of hybrid vehicles as they await a possible revision in the tax regime.

But now, the federal government is reportedly considering reducing GST on hybrid vehicles from 25% to 18% to soften the impact of the recent tax hike and revive slowing demand.

If the proposal receives approval from the federal cabinet, hybrid vehicle prices could decline across the market. The move is expected to provide much-needed relief to consumers, restore confidence in the auto sector, and encourage greater adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles in Pakistan.