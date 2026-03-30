Costa flags EU concerns over Iran War in phone call with PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD – European Council President Antonio Costa held a “constructive” call with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, focusing on the escalating war in Iran and its growing global repercussions.

Costa revealed on social media that the discussion covered Sharif’s assessment of the conflict, as well as the outcomes of recent high-level consultations in Islamabad involving the foreign ministers of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey.

Good call today with the Prime Minister of Pakistan @CMShehbaz Sharif to hear his assessment on the Iran war, as well as the outcome of the recent consultations between the Foreign Ministers of Egypt, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Türkiye held in Islamabad. The EU… — António Costa (@eucopresident) March 30, 2026

“The EU is deeply concerned about the prolonged nature of this war and its expanding impact worldwide,” Costa emphasized, highlighting the international stakes of the ongoing crisis.

In response, Pakistan announced on Sunday that it is preparing to host “meaningful talks” in the coming days, aiming to mediate and bring an end to the conflict in Iran, signaling the country’s active role in seeking regional stability.