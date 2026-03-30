President claims regime change in Iran, hints at seizing oil assets

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump has indicated at seizing Iran’s oil resources, including the strategic Kharg Island terminal, as the Middle East conflict widened amid efforts to end the escalations.

In a recent interview with the Financial Times, Trump suggested that taking control of Iranian oil facilities is being considered, drawing a comparison to US intentions in Venezuela, where the administration has sought long-term influence over the oil sector following the removal of Nicolás Maduro.

Trump described the prospect of capturing Iranian oil as his “favourite” option, adding that critics in the United States do not understand the strategic importance of such a move.

Regarding Kharg Island, a key export hub off Iran’s west coast, Trump asserted that Iranian defenses are minimal, suggesting US forces could capture the site with ease.

Separately, Trump claimed that recent US-Israel operations in the region had resulted in what he described as “regime change” in Iran, citing the elimination of several Iranian leaders.

Despite this, he emphasized that diplomatic engagement remains possible, noting that he expects to negotiate a deal with Iran in the near future.

Meanwhile, US is reportedly preparing for weeks-long ground operations inside Iran, raising fears of a wider regional war.

A report by Washington Post said the Pentagon is weighing bold military actions, including raids on Kharg Island and strategic coastal targets near the Strait of Hormuz.

The moves stop short of a full invasion, but the stakes could not be higher. The plans involve elite special operations forces alongside conventional infantry, putting American troops directly in the line of fire against Iranian drones, missile systems, and ground defenses.

At the same time, Washington is rapidly reinforcing its military footprint. A powerful naval strike group led by the USS George H.W. Bush has already departed Virginia, heading toward the Middle East as the third US fleet mobilized for the crisis.

A day earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dari said Pakistan will be honoured to host and facilitate meaningful talks between the two sides in coming days, for a comprehensive and lasting settlement of the ongoing conflict.

He stated this in a statement after in his televised statement after hosting quadrilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Egypt, held in Islamabad on Sunday.