Gold price declines by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices declined in domestic market of Pakistan on Monday, the first day of the new business week, after it made significant gains last week.

Data shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association the per tola price of the yellow metal dropped by Rs1,2000 to settle at Rs212,100.

Similarly, the price for the 10 grams of gold went down by Rs1,028 to reach Rs181,842 in domestic market of the country.

On Saturday, gold price witnessed an upward trend in Pakistan in line with increase prices in the international market

The per tola price of the precious commodity had gone up by Rs2,000 to settle at Rs213,300. The price of 10grams of gold has surged to Rs182,000 after seeing an increase of Rs1,714 in domestic market.

In international market, the yellow metal had registered significant gains as the price of per ounce gold increased by $20 to reach $2006.