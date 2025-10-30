Labour Dept cracks down on wage violations, enforces OSH Act across Punjab

LAHORE – The Punjab Labour and Human Resource Department has launched a province-wide campaign to enforce minimum wage laws and key provisions of the Punjab Occupational Safety and Health Act 2019 (OSH Act) across all workplaces.

Director Labour Welfare (Lahore South) Nadeem Akhtar said labour teams are conducting surprise inspections at factories, workshops, and other establishments employing manual labour to ensure fair wages and safe working conditions, in line with the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and the Labour Minister.

He described the drive as a step toward realizing the Chief Minister’s vision of protecting labour rights and improving workplace standards. “No employer will be allowed to underpay workers or neglect safety measures,” Akhtar stressed, adding that enforcement teams have been instructed to take strict action against violators.

From January to September 2025, 1,330 factories were inspected under the campaign — 707 were found compliant, while 623 were prosecuted for violations such as non-payment of minimum wages, poor safety standards, and lack of protective equipment.

Akhtar said the OSH Act obliges employers to provide a safe environment, ventilation, protective gear, and emergency plans, along with accident records and worker safety training.

He added that inspections will continue across Lahore and other districts until full compliance is achieved. The department is also planning awareness campaigns and coordination with industry groups to encourage voluntary adherence to labour laws.

Officials said the initiative reaffirms the government’s commitment to protecting workers’ rights, safety, and dignity throughout Punjab.