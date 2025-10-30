Pakistani Freelancers to get up to Rs1 crore Interest-Free Loans under Startup Boost Plan

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan is gearing up for a digital revolution as the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication has unveiled an ambitious plan to establish 250 state-of-the-art co-working centers across the country, a game-changer for freelancers and startups aiming to take their ventures global.

According to officials, 40 centers have already been completed by June 2025, while the ministry has set a target of establishing 47 centers during the current fiscal year.

The grand plan envisions 250 operational centers nationwide by February 2027

Part of the prime Minister’s Startup Support Program this initiative will provide modern facilities, training, and vital networking opportunities*to boost Pakistan’s digital entrepreneurship ecosystem.

In a major boost for young innovators, the government has also announced interest-free loans of up to Rs. 10 million through partner banks, helping freelancers and startups scale their businesses without financial hurdles.

The Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) has officially invited applications from public and private sector organizations to collaborate in setting up these co-working centers.

The project operates under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, with both government and private partners jointly covering trainers’ fees to ensure sustainable skill development.

Each co-working center in major cities will span around ,3500 square feet, offering modern infrastructure and a vibrant working environment, while smaller cities will focus heavily on training, mentoring, and entrepreneurial guidance.

Experts believe the National Co-Working Centers will inject fresh energy into Pakistan’s digital economy creating a nationwide network of innovation, opportunity, and collaboration, a bold stride toward a tech-driven future.