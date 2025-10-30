Pm Shehbaz Vows To Send Thousands Of Skilled Pakistani Youth To Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Saudi Arabia needs thousands of skilled and highly trained workers, and he will make every effort to send Pakistani youth there for employment opportunities.

Speaking at the launch ceremony of the Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme 2025 in Islamabad, the premier shared that during his recent visit to Saudi Arabia, he was briefed about their advancements in AI and modern technology. He said that Saudi officials informed him these facilities are available free of cost for millions of Pakistanis and students. Discussions between Pakistani and Saudi officials on this matter were held recently, and a positive outcome is expected soon.

PM Shehbaz expressed gratitude to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, appreciating his Vision 2030. He said Saudi Arabia will host a major exhibition in 2030 and the FIFA World Cup in 2034, requiring a large workforce of skilled and trained individuals.

He vowed to send thousands of Pakistani youth to Saudi Arabia to earn a livelihood and make the country proud.

The prime minister also expressed gratitude to students and teachers, noting that the laptop scheme — launched in 2011 — faced a delay this year due to logo design issues. He said one lakh laptops will now be distributed purely on merit.

Shehbaz Sharif added that the government is committed to promoting education and modern technology, including AI, promising continued support and resources for the youth’s bright future.