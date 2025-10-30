PTI’s Khurram Zeeshan elected Senator from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR – PTI leader Khurram Zeeshan has been elected senator from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on a vacant Senate seat.

According to details, polling continued uninterrupted from 9am to 4pm, with a total of 136 members casting their votes.

Khurram Zeeshan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and opposition candidate Taj Muhammad Afridi were in the running. Zeeshan secured 91 votes, while Afridi received 45.

Four opposition members did not cast their votes, including Akram Durrani (JUI-F), Nadia Sher (PTI Parliamentarians), Ali Hadi (PML-N), and Farzana Sher (PPP).

At the start of polling, only three members were present in the assembly, but the Election Commission formally began the voting process. Ihsanullah Khan from PK-115 cast the first vote, while minority member Gopal Singh also voted.

Among those who cast their votes were Chief Minister Sohaib Afridi, Speaker Babar Saleem Swati, Amjad Ali, Shafiullah, Aurangzeb Khan Orakzai, Sher Ali Afridi, Aftab Alam Afridi, Riaz Khan, Abdul Kabir Khan, Ajab Gul Wazir, and Syed Qasim Ali Shah.

Chief Minister Sohaib Afridi got stuck in traffic on his way to the assembly and had to walk to the venue accompanied by his security personnel.

After casting his vote, the Chief Minister left for Rawalpindi to meet PTI’s founding chairman.

Provincial Election Commissioner Saeed Gul served as the returning officer, while Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Muhammad Farid Afridi, Director Elections Muhammad Nadeem Khan, Deputy Director Media Coordination Sohaib Ahmad, Deputy Director Elections Fahad Ali Shah, and Deputy Director Law Muhammad Amjad acted as polling officers.