CDA issues notice over ‘encroachments’ at Fazlur Rehman’s residence

ISLAMABAD – The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has issued a notice concerning the residence of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad, directing the removal of alleged encroachments.

In a notice sent to the property owner, Amanullah, the CDA has ordered the removal of a security guard cabin and a generator installed on a green area.

The notice also identifies a kitchen constructed at Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence as a violation of building regulations.

The CDA has directed the owner to remove the encroachments within 15 days, warning that the authority will take action itself if the instructions are not followed within the stipulated period.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry said the notice was part of a routine anti-encroachment campaign being carried out across the federal capital.

He added that religion or politics should not be used to defend illegal activities.