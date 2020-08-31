Karachi to receive more rain on Monday evening

KARACHI- The city is expected to receive moderate to heavy showers by Monday evening or night in certain areas, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said in a forecast today.

After last week's downpour left roads across the city flooded and triggered power outages across the metropolis.

The Met department said that the monsoon winds will cause rain in eastern and central Sindh after which they are expected to move towards southern Punjab and the north. These winds are expected to cause heavy rains in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

On the other hand, heavy rains lashed Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Sukkur, and Thatta on Monday, inundating low-lying areas and disrupting power supply as well.

Heavy rains lashed Islamabad, Pakpattan, Sialkot, Chichawatni, Jhelum, and Azad Kashmir today as well.