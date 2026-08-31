8-year-old girl raped, killed in Balochistan’s Nushki

QUETTA – An eight-year-old girl has allegedly been raped and killed in Ahmedwal area of Nushki district, Balochistan, prompting a police investigation and intervention by provincial authorities.

The incident was reported after the girl’s family approached authorities and registered a case. Police said one suspect has been arrested, while efforts are underway to locate and apprehend other individuals allegedly linked to the incident.

Officials said the girl’s body had reportedly been buried following her death. After the matter came to light, the body was exhumed and shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta for a post-mortem examination as part of the investigation.

Balochistan Interior Minister Mir Ziaullah Langau took notice of the incident and sought reports from the Nushki SP and DIG Rakhshan Division. He also directed law enforcement authorities to take immediate action against those responsible.

According to police, raids are being conducted at different locations as the investigation continues. Authorities said the post-mortem findings are expected to provide further information about the circumstances surrounding the girl’s death.

The family has demanded justice and the arrest of all those allegedly involved in the incident.