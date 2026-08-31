GHQ hosts ceremony to commemorate Turkish armed forces victory day: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – A ceremony to commemorate the 104th anniversary of Turkish Armed Forces Victory Day was held at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan İrfan Neziroğlu attended the ceremony as the guest of honour.

According to ISPR, the ceremony highlighted the enduring bonds of brotherhood and close bilateral relations between Pakistan and Türkiye, rooted in shared values, mutual respect and a history of unwavering support for each other.

Participants paid tribute to the valour and sacrifices of the Turkish Armed Forces and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the longstanding defence and strategic partnership between Pakistan and Türkiye.

Military officers, officials of the Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye and other distinguished guests attended the ceremony.

The event concluded with warm expressions of goodwill for the people and Armed Forces of the Republic of Türkiye, ISPR added.