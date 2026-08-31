Pakistan, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia reaffirm commitment to regional peace under Makkah Agreement

ISTANBUL – A meeting of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee established under the Makkah Agreement on joint defence was held in Istanbul, attended by the foreign and defence ministers and chiefs of defence forces and chiefs of general staff of Pakistan, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia.

In a joint communiqué issued after the meeting, the three countries reaffirmed their commitment to working together under the framework of the Makkah Agreement to promote lasting peace and stability in the region.

According to the communiqué, the three countries will continue supporting efforts to de-escalate tensions and promote restraint, while steps will also be taken to further institutionalise cooperation under the Makkah Agreement.

The three sides agreed to promote regional efforts and cooperative security to achieve a just, comprehensive and lasting peace.

Pakistan, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia will also work through joint activities to strengthen defence industrial cooperation and advance technology development, while further enhancing the interoperability and coordination of their defence capabilities and armed forces.

The communiqué said effective implementation of the Makkah Agreement would enable Pakistan, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia to play an important role and provide meaningful cooperation for regional peace and stability.