PCA rules in Pakistan’s favour, rejects India’s unilateral suspension of Indus Waters Treaty

ISLAMABAD – The Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in The Hague has ruled in Pakistan’s favour and rejected India’s unilateral decision to suspend or hold the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in abeyance.

According to reports, the Permanent Court of Arbitration, established under the framework of the United Nations Charter, issued its ruling on the status of the Indus Waters Treaty, rejecting India’s move to unilaterally suspend or render the treaty inactive.

In its unanimous decision, the arbitration court ruled that none of the reasons presented by India provided grounds for suspending or terminating the Indus Waters Treaty.

The court further held that India cannot unilaterally suspend or terminate the treaty and that its obligations under the Indus Waters Treaty remain in force.