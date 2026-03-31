How to Watch Instagram Stories without anyone knowing?

ISLAMABAD – There are times you want to check someone’s Instagram activity without showing up in their viewer list, and now, with Instagram Plus, you finally can.

Meta is shaking up Instagram like never before with the rollout of Instagram Plus, a premium subscription aimed at regular users rather than creators or businesses. The new service is packed with exclusive features designed for Story fanatics, you can view anyone’s Story anonymously, see how many times people rewatched your Story, and create unlimited custom audience lists instead of being limited to a single Close Friends circle.

Subscribers can also extend Stories by 24 hours, spotlight a Story once per week, use animated “Superlike” reactions, and search within your Story viewers for specific people.

That’s far cheaper than rival social media subscriptions like Snapchat+ ($3.99/month), signaling that Meta is hoping a small price will drive massive adoption among its 2+ billion users.

Importantly, Instagram Plus is not the same as Meta Verified. While Meta Verified targets creators and businesses with verification badges and impersonation protection, Instagram Plus focuses purely on personal convenience and customization for everyday users.