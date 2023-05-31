Daily Horoscope – 31st May, 2023

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.
Aries (March 20 - April 19)
Today, you have to prove himself as a loving and generous human towards all your subordinates at workplace. You need to helpful and ambitious, you are sincere, and accessible for every friend. All new friends will also cultivate friendships during this time. You may be interested in sport as energetic and enthusiastic man. Be positive and realist.
Taurus (April 19 - May 20)
This day reminds you to become as an eccentric and moody during working hours. Realize this fact that you may not find a good time to deal with money, with regards to business or property. Stay calm and relaxed with all friends and family members at home.
Gemini (May 20 - June 21)
Today, you need to be careful not to let your dissatisfaction and creating new enemies. Your friends and family are very impatient with you. If you go too far, your relationships will suffer a great deal. Remain reserve and calculated. Be straight forward and bold in life.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Today, blood relations and friends are having a hard time with you and vice-versa. Try to end to this intense feeling of sadness and frustration. Become an honest with yourself and consider compromising on some points. Regard today’s negative atmosphere as an opportunity to resolve conflicts permanently for future.
Leo (July 22 - August 22)
Your finances are not exactly in the best of health. You just can’t seem to see the benefits you stand to gain and make one mistake after another. Do not take on any large-scale investments – your financial advisors are bound to give you a bad deal. Stick with smaller outlays to limit any potential damage.
Virgo (August 22 - September 22)
Today, you may find very hard to interact with people. Be aware of your attitude, you overreact to the smallest things and feel completely misunderstood. It would do you good to take a step back, clear your thoughts and become calm.
Libra (September 22 - October 23)
Today, you may be more curious about how others approach tasks finding group activities and others individuals’ ambitions. Become an important contact person for your colleagues. You have to proceed along these lines and exercise a certain degree of caution.
Scorpio (October 23- November 22)
Today, you may confront some unexpected problems in business deals. Your plans and ideas are not making headway, and you cannot convince others of their benefits. Keep a cool head or worse things might happen but wait for your time.
Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)
Today, you currently don't have any fear of being unsuccessful. Presently, you will experience harmony and a lot of sensitivity. Therefore, hold your partner by the hand tightly and take a look into the future together! Be patient and calm.
Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)
Today, after you’ve fulfilled your daily duties, invest time in peace of mind .Start thought process. You have made your life hectic world but need to get some mental and spiritual peace.
Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)
Today, your relationship will now be completely strengthened. You should enjoy this calmness and togetherness for a while. There are soft words and you will use these for initiating business ties. Keep striving for the best.
Pisces: (February 18 - March 20)
Today, you must get connected with your family.All friends and other people are criticizing you constantly and you feel you’re doing everything wrong. Take time to reflectbecause they could teach you some points. Be sober and reserve in these affairs.Be optimist in life.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which is facing blows in the open market, remained stable against the US dollar, in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
The local currency moved slightly upward during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market. Before noon, PKR was hovering around 285.22, with a slight increase of Rs0.13.
As the situation remained under control in the interbank market, the rupee hits a fresh record low in the open market and was selling at 315 per dollar.
In a recent development, the IMF mission chief shared positive news, confirming that talks are underway with Pakistani authorities. The resumption of the IMF programme remains important for the crisis-hit country.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/31-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-31-2023
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,300 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Karachi
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Quetta
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Attock
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Multan
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
