Pakistan, Afghan Taliban agree to uphold ceasefire after Istanbul talks

ISLAMABAD / ISTANBUL – Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban regime have agreed to uphold a ceasefire following a fresh round of talks in Istanbul, Turkiye’s foreign ministry confirmed late Thursday.

According to a joint statement issued after the meetings, “further modalities of implementation will be discussed and decided in a principal-level meeting in Istanbul on November 6, 2025.”

The talks, held from October 25 to 30, were mediated by Türkiye and Qatar and aimed at solidifying the ceasefire initially agreed upon in Doha on October 18–19.

“All parties have agreed to put in place a monitoring and verification mechanism to ensure the maintenance of peace and to impose penalties on any violating party,” the statement added.

Turkiye and Qatar, acting as mediators, expressed appreciation for the constructive engagement of both sides and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting efforts for lasting peace and stability in the region.

Earlier this month, Afghan Defence Minister Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid and Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif signed the initial ceasefire documents in Doha, under Qatari and Turkish mediation.

