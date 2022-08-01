Pak Suzuki increases prices of six variants again
KARACHI – Pak Suzuki Motor Company has announced another hike in prices for its popular vehicles in running year as it jacked up the prices of various models by up to Rs661,000.
The automobile giant has increased the prices of six locally assembled models including Alto, Wagon R, Cultus, Swift, Bolan, and Ravi. The new price will come into effect from today (August 1).
As per the circular issued to the authorized dealers, the new price of the base variant of Alto VX is Rs. 1,789,000, up by Rs314,000.
Suzuki Wagon R now carries a new price of 2,549,000 with a jump of 465,000. The new price of 1000cc Suzuki Cultus is set at Rs2,879,000 against the old rate of Rs2,330,000.
After a jump of Rs575,000, the basic variant of the newly launched Swift is now priced at 3,349,000. Suzuki Bolan Cargo will be available at Rs1,566,000 against the old rate of Rs1,315,000.
