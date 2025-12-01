Imran Khan’s son fears for father life as court-ordered visits denied

ISLAMABAD – Imran Khan, Pakistan’s former prime minister and key political figure, remained behind bars for more than 2 years and now his family is concerned about his well being.

Khan’s son, Kasim said authorities may be hiding something irreversible. He voiced growing fears that authorities may be hiding “something irreversible” about his father’s health, as weeks of silence fuel family anxiety.

Protests and sit-ins by PTI members and Imran’s sisters outside Adiala jail intensified, after three-week blockade on court-ordered prison visits. Despite judicial mandate for weekly meetings, Kasim told Britih wire news service that the family has had no direct or verifiable contact with the former prime minister for months.

He menioned being unaware whether his father is safe, injured, or even alive is psychological torture. He said today, we have no verifiable information at all about his condition. Our greatest fear is that something irreversible is being hidden from us.

Khan’s family has also been denied access to his personal physician, who has not been allowed to examine him for over a year. Meanwhile, an anonymous jail official claims Imran is in good health and that no transfer to a higher-security facility is planned, though the family remains unconvinced.

Kasim said the deliberate isolation appears designed to vanish Imran Khan from public view, saying incumbent government is scared of him. He urged national and international human rights channels, demanding immediate restoration of court-ordered access.