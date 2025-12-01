What’s behind delay in Chief of Defence Forces Notification?

ISLAMABAD – The appointment of the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) remains in limbo as General Sahir Shamshad Mirza stepped down as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) on November 27, paving way for newly created post of CDF under the 27th Constitutional Amendment.

The delay sparked buzz about government efficiency, constitutional implications, and tenure of Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, whose three-year term also ended on November 29.

As per new constitutional framework, Field Marshal Munir would take up role of CDF, with his tenure extended. Legal experts are divided, some argue that without a fresh notification, the Army Chief’s tenure could be considered automatically ended. Others point out that a 2024 amendment to the Pakistan Army Act extended the service chiefs’ tenure to five years, effectively nullifying the need for a new notification.

Amid buzz, Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif addressed speculation. Posting on social media, he asserted that the process for the CDF notification “has already started” and promised that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, returning tonight from the UK, would approve it at the “appropriate time,” leaving no room for speculation.

Journalist Fahd Husain saif either serious, hidden issue is delaying the notification, or bureaucratic inefficiency is causing unnecessary embarrassment. Ahmad Mehboob, head of PILDAT, said that under the 26th and 27th Amendments, the Army Chief’s term has already been constitutionally extended to 2030. “

Some other said delay in notification shows unresolved problem, hinted at political maneuvering behind the scenes.

Earlier, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarrar clarified in the Senate that Field Marshal Munir’s promotion is a title and rank, not an appointment, and that the CDF role is linked constitutionally to the Army Chief.