Afghan Refugee Camps in KP to close amid surge in terror attacks: Naqvi

LAHORE – Pakistan to advance its crackdown on Afghan refugees, with the federal government demanding that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa send them back at the earliest.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi warned Monday that the country cannot withstand any more explosions linked to Afghan nationals. The government has already launched a massive repatriation drive, with the UNHCR reporting that 1 million Afghan citizens have been sent back to Afghanistan this year alone.

The process initially targeted refugees lacking proper documentation, but authorities have now decided to repatriate holders of Afghan Proof of Registration (PoR) cards and Afghan Citizen Cards as well.

In a fiery presser, Naqvi criticized KP, stating, “We have successfully repatriated Afghan citizens residing illegally from three provinces, but the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is alarming; they are still being protected there.”

Despite notifications to close refugee camps in Peshawar, Kohat, and Nowshera, these camps remain operational, according to the minister. Naqvi also linked Afghan nationals to several recent terrorist attacks, including the assault on FC Headquarters, the Wana Cadet College attack, and other incidents in Islamabad, saying, “Afghan citizens were involved in these attacks.”

In a strict directive, he announced, “Starting next week, every SHO will be responsible for locating Afghan citizens in their areas. They will be sent back at all costs.”

The minister revealed that by April 2025, 1.1 million Afghan citizens had already been repatriated, and this campaign is now expanding nationwide. “We will send all Afghan refugees back, without exception,” Naqvi added.