Big Cut in Solar Prices as rates drop by Rs1.5Lac; Check New Rates

KARACHI – Sigh of relief for Pakistanis as solar panel prices have taken a sharp dip, some systems now costing up to Rs150,000 less. From 3kw rooftop setups to larger home installations, more households can now dream of switching to solar without breaking the bank.

Solar market is witnessing dramatic price drop, with solar panel systems between 5-15 kilowatts slashing up to Rs150,000 from their previous rates. Dealers say the reduction reflects falling import costs and better availability of solar equipment, offering much-needed relief to consumers.

A 5-kilowatt system is now available for approximately Rs550,000, while 7-kilowatt setup is priced around Rs625,000. Larger installations have also become more affordable: 10-kilowatt systems cost Rs900,000, 12-kilowatt setups go for Rs1,050,000, and 15-kilowatt systems are now around Rs1,300,000.

Solar Price Update

Size Price 5 kW 550,000 7 kW 625,000 10 kW 900,000 12 kW 1,050,000 15 kW 1,300,000

These prices apply to on-grid systems, while hybrid setups, which include batteries, will require additional investment.

This market shift comes just days after the federal government temporarily put the brakes on the controversial 16 percent general sales tax (GST) on solar equipment.

On November 27, 2025, President Asif Ali Zardari approved a review of the earlier tax decision and directed the federal ombudsman to rehear the matter.

All power distribution companies had jointly challenged the GST, warning that its imposition would force them to refund massive sums to consumers, further straining the already pressured energy sector.