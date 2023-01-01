Search

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 01, 2023

Web Desk 08:49 AM | 1 Jan, 2023
Daily Horoscope – January 01, 2023

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Today, you must realize your potentials to make your career successful. You need to take care of financial hassles which you have   to get over on the New Year. It’s better to change in lifestyle as your   New Year resolution. Short discussion with beloved or spouse will enhance your morale today. 

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Today, you will have a cheerful and fulfilling atmosphere at home this New Year. It’s time for get together with friends and relatives and enjoy the moment fullest. You must avoid high calorie diet. Save money for future. Today, you may have disagreements with your spouse today.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Today, you will feel relaxed at home after a long time. It’s true that 2023 New Year is the day of love for you. Enjoy some leisure time in the company of your loved ones. Try to improve your mental strength. Today, you will spend a plenty of time with your spouse and children.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today, you are likely to face some criticism due to your habit of criticizing others. But you need to keep your sense of humor more cheering up. But today, you will experience it. Your beloved does not give you enough time but persuade him/her to understand you.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Today, you may feel an immense energy. You may very likely experience pious and pure love today. This is one of those days when you’ll try to take out time for yourself from your busy schedule but fail miserably. Stop daydreaming because it hurts you. Be realist and confront every challenge.

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Today, your health should be given priority to social life. You may spend this day in grooming your personality, as it is better than doing nothing. Share your hearty feelings with beloved ones.

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Today, you should keep your quarrelsome behavior under control as it could affect your family life. You may likely to visit a temple or a tourist place with your family members today. You may also go for shopping with your spouse in the evening. Stay calm and motivated. 

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Today, this day may bring full of recreation and fun. It’s time that you should avoid expenditure on luxury items to have some savings for future needs. Your spouse may face certain health issues today. Stay connected to some spiritual activities.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Today, you fondest dream may materialize unexpectedly. But, you should keep your excitement under control as too much of anything is bad.  It’s good news that all businessmen and traders may get good profits in their business today.  

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today, your health-related problems may trigger and may lead you down. You may receive a significant profit in business. Friends and family members may shower love on you.  Stay contented and thrilled. 

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Today, you must get rid of the idea of isolating self and instead, spend time with your family members and loved ones. You may face financial problems due to ill-health of a family member.  Your marital time would be ecstatic. Feel accomplished and blessed.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Today, you may have an optimistic approach towards life. You must save a good amount of money for future unexpected expenses. You may receive an unexpected message from a distant relative.  You may look forward to a new relationship for happiness and glory. Strengthen your belief in your abilities.

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 31, 2022

08:05 AM | 31 Dec, 2022

Daily Horoscope – December 30, 2022

08:00 AM | 30 Dec, 2022

Daily Horoscope – December 29, 2022

07:58 AM | 29 Dec, 2022

Daily Horoscope – December 28, 2022

08:01 AM | 28 Dec, 2022

Daily Horoscope – December 27, 2022

07:45 AM | 27 Dec, 2022

Daily Horoscope – December 26, 2022

08:44 AM | 26 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Shoe thrown at Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori during New Year's ...

10:28 AM | 1 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 01, 2023

08:49 AM | 1 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 01, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 233.5 235.75
Euro EUR 260.5 263.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 296.6 299.6
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.55 69.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 65.1 65.7
Australian Dollar AUD 155.55 156.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 603.5 608
Canadian Dollar CAD 168.15 169.5
China Yuan CNY 32.51 32.76
Danish Krone DKK 32.35 32.70
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.99 29.34
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.35 2.40
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.1 744.1
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144.1 145.3
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.48 22.78
Omani Riyal OMR 588.08 592.58
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 167.97 169.27
Swedish Korona SEK 21.83 22.13
Swiss Franc CHF 242.75 244.50
Thai Bhat THB 6.52 6.62

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,200 on Sunday. 

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 158,780. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 144,630 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 165,350.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Karachi PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Islamabad PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Peshawar PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Quetta PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Sialkot PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Attock PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Gujranwala PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Jehlum PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Multan PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Bahawalpur PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Gujrat PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Nawabshah PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Chakwal PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Hyderabad PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Nowshehra PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Sargodha PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Faisalabad PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Mirpur PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: