Japanese envoy congratulates Pakistan Army's first female Lt Gen Nigar Johar
ISLAMABAD – Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan MATSUDA Kuninori Wednesday congratulated Lieutenant General Nigar Johar for becoming the Pakistan Army's first female officer to be promoted to that rank, terming it a moment of pride and inspiration for all Pakistani women.
"My heartfelt congratulations to Lt. Gen. Johar and her family for achieving this milestone and making history. This is indeed a great inspirational success story for all the Pakistani women who must feel pride and encouragement for pursuing their dreams," the ambassador said in a statement.
The ambassador said that empowering women was one of the most important tasks in Japan and that the country was seeing an increase in the number of female members of Japan's Self-Defense Forces.
In addition to Lt. Gen. Johar's achievement, the ambassador congratulated Pakistan's efforts on promoting women's empowerment in various fields of society.
"We have been extending support and cooperation to the Government of Pakistan as well as to the private institutions by funding projects such as girls' education, women's skill development and vocational training and so on," the ambassador added.
He reiterated his resolve that the Government of Japan would continue extending support to further empower and strengthen the Pakistani women as their effective participation in the progress and development of the country is very pivotal.
