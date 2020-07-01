Pakistan, India exchange lists of civilian prisoners
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has shared with Indian High Commission in Islamabad a list of 324 Indian prisoners in Pakistan, including 270 fishermen and 54 civil prisoners.
This step is consistent with the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India, signed on 21 May 2008, under which both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other's custody twice a year, on 1st January and 1st July, respectively.
The Indian government also simultaneously shared the list of 362 Pakistani prisoners in India, including 265 civil prisoners and 97 fishermen with High Commission for Pakistan New Delhi.
The Pakistan Government has been calling for early release and repatriation of 15 civil prisoners and 47 fishermen to Pakistan who have completed their sentences and whose nationality has been confirmed and conveyed to India.
Moreover, India has been asked to provide immediate consular access to 77 believed to be Pakistani civil prisoners and 113 Pakistani fishermen who are in Indian custody.
- PM Imran announces establishment of 15 national parks across the ...02:21 PM | 2 Jul, 2020
- Long, hard road ahead to beat COVID-19: WHO01:08 PM | 2 Jul, 2020
- ISPR rejects Indian report of deploying additional troops along LoC ...12:03 PM | 2 Jul, 2020
- TECNO’s new TikTok Challenge #GiveMe5WithSpark5celebrities revealed!11:51 AM | 2 Jul, 2020
- Modi's fascist India killing innocent civilians raising slogans for ...11:17 AM | 2 Jul, 2020
- Mehwish Hayat writes a heartwarming birthday wish for filmmaker Uzma ...12:57 PM | 1 Jul, 2020
- Samra Raza Mir to release a new song soon12:36 PM | 1 Jul, 2020
- Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics partner sues Coty after investment12:18 PM | 1 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020