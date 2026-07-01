Load Shedding Schedule for July 1 as up to 10-Hour Power Cut announced

LAHORE – Double whammy for residents already battling soaring temperatures as K-Electric announced suspension of electricity supply in several parts of Karachi today due to scheduled maintenance work.

The power utility said maintenance activities will start at 8:00 AM, with electricity on most affected feeders expected to remain unavailable until 6:00 PM, leaving thousands of consumers without power during the hottest hours of the day.

The affected areas include KCHS-D, Makkah Square (Johar Road), Steelix, Gulshan-e-Zubaida, Green Park City, Northern Bypass, Shadman Town, Pakistan Bazaar, Purani Thana RMU, Quetta Town, KDA Employees Society, King Residency, Navy Merchant CHS, Usman Terrace, Walk Way, and several other localities.

The areas affected by the scheduled K-Electric maintenance are:

KCHS-D

Makkah Square (Johar Road)

Steelix

Gulshan-e-Zubaida

Green Park City

Northern Bypass

Shadman Town

Pakistan Bazaar

Purani Thana RMU

Quetta Town

KDA Employees Society

King Residency

Navy Merchant CHS

Usman Terrace

Walk Way

The scheduled outage comes as Karachi continues to experience intense summer heat, making prolonged power suspension an added challenge for residents relying on electricity for cooling, water supply, and other essential household needs.

K-Electric maintained that shutdown is carrying out for maintenance to improve reliability and stability of power distribution network. The utility advised consumers in the affected areas to plan their day accordingly and make necessary arrangements to minimize inconvenience during the scheduled outage.