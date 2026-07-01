Saheefa Jabbar Khattak’s ‘Mardana Shalwar Kameez’ has everyone talking!

LAHORE – Pakistani actress and model Saheefa Jabbar Khattak once again sparked debate on social media after appearing in traditionally Male shalwar kameez during visit to her ancestral village. While the 37-year-old actress called the trip as emotional journey back to her roots, much of the online conversation revolved around her outfit.

Many social media users viewed it through lens of Pakistan’s stereotypes about “men’s” and “women’s” clothing. The contrasting reactions sparked discussions over fashion, gender norms, and personal expression in the country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saheefa Jabbar Khattak (@saheefajabbarkhattak)

If there is one thing Pakistani actress and model Saheefa Jabbar Khattak rarely fails to do, it’s give social media something new to debate. This time, it wasn’t a drama serial or an interview—it was an off-white kurta shalwar, a boy-cut hairstyle, and a visit to her ancestral village.

The actress wrote that returning to city where she was born reminded her that success can never change a person’s origins. She said that although the world may see her as someone who has achieved success, she still finds herself questioning who she really is and believes that true happiness lies in simple moments, familiar faces, and the place one comes from.

Meanwhile, social media users appeared far more interested in another mystery: Which village was she visiting? Numerous followers asked for the location, but the actress chose not to respond. The comments section soon turned into a comedy show.

One user quipped, inviting Saheefa to visit his own village, claiming she would get “more views than Cristiano Ronaldo” if she did. Another questioned why actress opted for such masculine appearance, while one commenter quipped, “Sister, those are actually my clothes—I left them on the rooftop yesterday to dry.”

Another user joked that only a turban was missing to complete the look, while someone else remarked that Saheefa never lets an opportunity pass without surprising the internet.

Of course, this is not first time the actress has gone viral over her appearance. Her dramatic short haircut previously dominated social media discussions, and her unconventional fashion choices have repeatedly sparked both praise and criticism.