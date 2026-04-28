Saheefa Jabbar fires back at Trolls with Bold Pics amid Criticism over ‘Mini Skirt’

Undeterred TV actor and model Saheefa Jabbar Khattak has once again set social media ablaze, turning criticism into a bold statement after being trolled over her outfit choice.

The actress-turned-entrepreneur, who first rose to fame as a model and later became known for her acting roles and unfiltered social media presence, is currently also running a fast-food outlet in Lahore. With a strong Instagram following of around one million, she frequently shares updates from her life, often sparking conversation online.

In latest controversy, Saheefa appeared at a phone event in a “bold” Mini-skirt. But instead of backing down, she responded in dramatic fashion, by posting even more pictures in similar looks. Beti star shared a series of photos featuring herself in mini skirts from different occasions, styling black and white skirts with casual shirts. One of the pictures was even taken at the gym, adding to the buzz around her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saheefa Jabbar Khattak (@saheefajabbarkhattak)

Taking a direct swipe at her critics, Saheefa captioned the post with a sarcastic line: “Don’t ruin my leg day, bro.”

Her response divided the internet. While many fans and fellow celebrities have rallied behind her, praising her confidence and fitness, others have continued to criticise her. Some even suggested that she may have taken the trolling too seriously.

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Saheefa remains famous figure in showbiz industry, known for her performances in hit dramas like Bhool, Log Kya Kahain Gay, Rafta Rafta, and Mooray Piya.