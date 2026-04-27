Saheefa Jabbar’s Mini Skirt Look at Phone Event Triggers Backlash

Actor and model Saheefa Jabbar Khattak turned heads at recent event, stepping out in a striking new look that instantly became the talk of social media.

Debuting chic pixie haircut, Log Kya Kahenge star paired it with white mini skirt, a crisp white shirt, and a sleeveless tennis-style sweater, serving chic vibe.

While only a few admired her confidence and evolving style, the daring outfit also ignited a wave of online reactions. Social media quickly filled with mixed opinions, as some users praised her for embracing bold fashion choices, while others criticized the look, calling it unconventional for a public event in Pakistan.

The appearance has since sparked a broader conversation around fashion freedom, cultural expectations, and the changing face of celebrity style in the country. Supporters argue that public figures like Saheefa Jabbar Khattak are redefining norms and expressing individuality, while critics remain divided over where to draw the line.

Known for her fearless personality, Saheefa never shied away from making statements, whether through her roles in dramas or her candid presence online.