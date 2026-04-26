Hiba Bukhari’s Off-Shoulder Saree Glam at UK Event Goes Viral

Hiba Bukhari’s recent appearance at UK event in glamorous saree quickly went viral on social media, drawing both attention and criticism. As her outfit was widely seen as stylish and eye-catching, many fans were not fully impressed and questioned her choice of attire.

Humrahi star has once again become center of social media attention after her recent appearance at a high-profile meet and greet event in Bradford, where she was accompanied by fellow star Danish Taimoor. .

For the occasion, Hiba Bukhari opted for Tayyab Moazzam saari and fans found blouse too revealing while the actress was covering with her draping. As some admired her presence, others strongly debated her styling decision, claiming the outfit did not seem fully suitable for the event’s setting.

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According to circulating clips, the saree appeared to be long and slightly unadjusted, with users pointing out that it was touching the ground and not completely fitted. Some viewers also observed that the actress seemed slightly uncomfortable while walking, which further fueled online discussion.

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Despite the online criticism, Hiba Bukhari remains one of the most prominent names in the Pakistani drama industry. She has delivered several blockbuster performances, with multiple dramas entering the billion-view club. Her on-screen pairing with Danish Taimoor continues to enjoy massive popularity, and fans eagerly follow their projects together.

The duo is currently starring in the drama Humrahi, which is receiving strong ratings and viewership, further cementing their status as one of the most loved on-screen couples in the industry.