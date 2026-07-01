US Dollar, Pound, Riyal and other Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 01 July 2026

Pakistani rupee witnessed no changes in latest interbank and open market exchange update, with major global currencies maintaining firm positions against the local currency.

On July 1, US Dollar recorded no change as it hovered at Rs278.95 for buying and Rs279.4 for selling, continuing its strong footing in the market. Euro stood at Rs318.55 buying and Rs322.17 selling, while UK Pound remained one of highest-valued currencies at Rs368.52 buying and Rs372.25 selling.

UAE Dirham traded at Rs75.9 (buying) and Rs76.75 (selling), while the Saudi Riyal was recorded at Rs74.3 and Rs74.95 respectively. The Omani Riyal stood significantly higher at Rs722.25 buying and Rs732.5 selling, followed by the Qatari Riyal at Rs75.04 and Rs75.95.

Currency Buying Selling US Dollar DD 278.95 279.40 Australian Dollar 193.37 196.95 Bahrain Dinar 737.16 747.75 Canadian Dollar 197.52 201.17 China Yuan 38.10 38.85 Danish Krone 43.35 43.75 Euro 318.55 322.17 Hong Kong Dollar 35.06 36.04 Indian Rupee 2.75 3.05 Japanese Yen 1.71 1.81 Kuwaiti Dinar 885.17 895.90 Malaysian Ringgit 67.00 67.85 New Zealand Dollar 157.64 161.65 Norwegian Krone 27.97 28.27 Omani Riyal 722.25 732.50 Qatari Riyal 75.04 75.95 Saudi Riyal 74.30 74.95 Singapore Dollar 213.90 217.64 Swedish Krona 30.25 30.55 Swiss Franc 342.45 346.20 Thai Baht 8.50 8.75 U.A.E. Dirham 75.90 76.75 UK Pound Sterling 368.52 372.25 US Dollar 279.05 279.30 Australian Dollar was traded at Rs193.37 (buying) and Rs196.95 (selling), Canadian Dollar at Rs197.52 and Rs201.17, and the Singapore Dollar at Rs213.9 and Rs217.64. The Swiss Franc stood at Rs342.45 buying and Rs346.2 selling, while the New Zealand Dollar was recorded at Rs157.64 and Rs161.65.