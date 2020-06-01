Mir Shakilur Rehman's judicial remand extended till June 15
Web Desk
02:59 PM | 1 Jun, 2020
Mir Shakilur Rehman's judicial remand extended till June 15
Share

LAHORE – An accountability court on Monday extended judicial remand of Editor-in-Chief of Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman (MSR) in illegal plots allotment case till June 15.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings.

The court adjourned the matter after a brief hearing, wherein NAB Prosecutor Asim Mumtaz and defence counsel Chaudhry Auranzaib appeared.

However, the jail authorities did not produce Mir Shakil before the court due to COVID-19 protocol.

Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was taken into custody following his appearance in the anti-corruption watchdog's office in Lahore on March 12 after he failed to give satisfactory answers during interrogation.

The NAB had alleged that the accused obtained illegal exemption of 54 plots of one-kanal each in Johar Town Lahore, with the connivance of Nawaz Sharif, the then chief minister of Punjab, in violation of the exemption policy.

It is pertinent to mention here that Mir Shakil had approached the Lahore High Court for bail in the case.

More From This Category
Govt releases Rs583 billion for development ...
06:38 PM | 1 Jun, 2020
Sindh official facing NAB probe dies of heart ...
05:39 PM | 1 Jun, 2020
PM Imran gives greenlight for 12 new national ...
05:16 PM | 1 Jun, 2020
12-year-old victim of PIA plane crash succumbs to ...
04:34 PM | 1 Jun, 2020
Another three young Kashmiris killed by Indian ...
04:00 PM | 1 Jun, 2020
Mir Shakilur Rehman's judicial remand extended ...
02:59 PM | 1 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Eid was 'a period of mourning rather than of celebration'
04:18 PM | 1 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr