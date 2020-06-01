Sindh official facing NAB probe dies of heart attack
SUKKUR – A government official, who was kept in the Sukkur Central Prison on corruption charges, died late on Sunday.
Engineer Aijaz Memon hailed from Jacobabad and had been in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) custody for an investigation into alleged misappropriation of Rs90 million development funds for Jacobabad, said jail officials.
Memon, who worked as an Executive Engineer serving in Sindh government's works and services department, was named in a reference filed against him and some of his associates by the anti-grant watchdog.
According to the prison authorities, he suffered a heart stroke and rushed to Sukkur's civil hospital, where he died during treatment.
