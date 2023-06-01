FDE announces summer vacations for schools from June 6

ISLAMABAD – Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) on Thursday announced summer vacation for all public sector educational institutions.

A notification issued by the FED states that the vacations will start from June 6 and concluded on August 31. However, heads of the schools are allowed to call the necessary staff.

During the vacations, renovation of the schools will be carried out, including repairing of furniture.

The Punjab government has already announced summer vacations in all schools across the province. The secretary school education made the announcement, stating that the vacation will commence on June 6 and conclude on August 20.

A notification issued by the body’s secretary general stated “In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (b) of Article 11 read with Article 12 of the Constitution of the All Pakistan Private Schools Federation, The Hon'ble Central President Mr. Kashif Ali Mirza, has been pleased to give approval, Summer Holidays”.

It said all private schools under the administrative control of APPSF shall remain closed from June 15-August 14, 2023.