Light Speed Diesel hits Pakistanis again after Petrol Prices hike

ISLAMABAD — Pakistanis are facing renewed financial pressure as the government announced another round of adjustments in petroleum product prices, further increasing the cost of living and transportation.

According to a recent notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the price of Light Diesel Oil has been increased by Rs. 17.03 per litre, raising it to Rs. 287.54 per litre. The revision is expected to significantly impact industrial operations and the agriculture sector, both of which rely heavily on diesel-based machinery.

The government provided slight relief by reducing the price of kerosene oil by Rs. 4.45 per litre, bringing it down to Rs. 360.76 per litre. However, analysts note that the reduction is relatively small compared to the broader increase in fuel costs.

The latest changes come shortly after earlier upward revisions in petrol and high-speed diesel prices, continuing a trend of rising fuel costs that has placed additional strain on commuters, transporters, and businesses nationwide.

Economists warn that persistent fuel price hikes could contribute to further inflationary pressure in the coming weeks, affecting essential goods and services across the country.