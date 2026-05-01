UN Nuclear Watchdog warns of Hidden Uranium Cache inside Iran’s Isfahan Complex

TEHRAN – Chief of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, warned that massive portion of Iran’s highly enriched uranium may still be stored at Isfahan nuclear facility.

Grossi said that despite ongoing monitoring efforts, “most of Iran’s enriched uranium is likely still at Isfahan,” raising urgent questions about the full visibility of Iran’s nuclear material.

According to the IAEA chief, Tehran currently holds around 440 kilograms of uranium enriched up to 60%, a level considered dangerously close to weapons-grade. Even more concerning, he noted that an estimated 200 kilograms of this material may be hidden deep within underground tunnels at the Isfahan nuclear site.

The focus is now widening to other critical nuclear facilities, including the heavily fortified Natanz Nuclear Facility and the deeply buried Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, both of which Grossi said require urgent and comprehensive inspections.

The International Atomic Energy Agency already engaged in discussions with Russia and other countries regarding highly sensitive proposal: the possible removal of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile from the country. However, he cautioned that such an operation would be “extremely complex and politically delicate.”

The situation places renewed global attention on Iran’s nuclear program, particularly amid growing concerns over transparency and compliance with international oversight. Analysts warn that this development could significantly escalate diplomatic tensions and reignite stalled negotiations over nuclear monitoring and non-proliferation agreements.