COAS Bajwa appreciates training standards of Pakistan Army Air Defence

06:10 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
COAS Bajwa appreciates training standards of Pakistan Army Air Defence
Source: A screengrab of ISPR video
Share

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Headquarters Army Air Defence Command, said military’s media wing on Tuesday.

According to ISPR, he paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of officers and men of Pakistan Army Air Defence and appreciated the training standards achieved.

Gen Bajwa also emphasised the importance of Air Defence in today’s warfare and the need for continuous training and up-gradation of modern Air Defence weapon systems in view of the evolving threats.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Commander Army Air Defence Command.

German ambassador meets COAS Bajwa, hails ... 06:45 PM | 25 Oct, 2022

RAWALPINDI – German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa ...

More From This Category
PTI long march only aims at hindering new army ...
05:50 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
OGRA jacks up LPG price by Rs2.96 per kg ahead of ...
02:29 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar appointed adviser to UN ...
01:51 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
No talks with Imran Khan, Nawaz tells PM Shehbaz
12:56 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
PM Shehbaz arrive in China on maiden visit with ...
06:10 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
Azadi March, Day 5: PTI to resume long-march to ...
11:18 AM | 1 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shaan Shahid’s film 'Zarrar' gets new release date
06:59 PM | 1 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr