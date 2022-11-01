COAS Bajwa appreciates training standards of Pakistan Army Air Defence
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Headquarters Army Air Defence Command, said military’s media wing on Tuesday.
According to ISPR, he paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of officers and men of Pakistan Army Air Defence and appreciated the training standards achieved.
Gen Bajwa also emphasised the importance of Air Defence in today’s warfare and the need for continuous training and up-gradation of modern Air Defence weapon systems in view of the evolving threats.
Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Commander Army Air Defence Command.
