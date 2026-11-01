Drone hits CTD headquarters in Lahore, security team seizes it

LAHORE – A drone crashed into the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) headquarters building in Lahore.

According to police, unidentified suspects had sent the drone towards the CTD headquarters by remote control.

The drone approached from the Jallo Mor side, hit the outer wall of the headquarters and fell to the ground. The CTD headquarters’ security team took the drone into custody.

The unidentified suspects, in violation of Punjab government orders, carried out surveillance for the purpose of terrorism and damaged the building. The drone was being used to conduct reconnaissance of the interior of the CTD headquarters.

Police said the bomb disposal squad has cleared the drone after examining it, while the matter is being investigated from all angles.