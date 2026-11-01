Today Currency Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal – 1 November 2026

LAHORE (Daily Pakistan) – Pakistani rupee continues to face pressure from major international currencies in open market, with US Dollar selling at Rs280, UK pound trading above Rs375 and Euro crossing Rs314, according to the latest exchange rates.

US Dollar remains one of closely watched currencies in Pakistan, particularly among importers, overseas Pakistanis, businesses and people planning international travel. According to the provided currency exchange data, the US dollar is being bought at Rs277.50 and sold at Rs280, reflecting a Rs2.50 difference between buying and selling rates.

UK pound stands with buying rate of Rs371.65 and a selling rate of Rs375.50. Euro is being purchased at Rs308.75 and sold at Rs314.13.

UAE dirham is available at Rs76.35 on the selling side, while its buying rate stands at Rs75.50. Similarly, the Saudi riyal is being bought at Rs73.90 and sold at Rs74.40. Kuwaiti Dinar holds highest selling rate at Rs895.76, followed by the Bahrain dinar at Rs748.76 and Omani riyal at Rs731.90.