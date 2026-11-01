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Today Currency Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal – 1 November 2026

By News Desk
9:18 am | Nov 1, 2026

LAHORE (Daily Pakistan) – Pakistani rupee continues to face pressure from major international currencies in open market, with US Dollar selling at Rs280, UK pound trading above Rs375 and Euro crossing Rs314, according to the latest exchange rates.

US Dollar remains one of closely watched currencies in Pakistan, particularly among importers, overseas Pakistanis, businesses and people planning international travel. According to the provided currency exchange data, the US dollar is being bought at Rs277.50 and sold at Rs280, reflecting a Rs2.50 difference between buying and selling rates.

UK pound stands with buying rate of Rs371.65 and a selling rate of Rs375.50. Euro is being purchased at Rs308.75 and sold at Rs314.13.

UAE dirham is available at Rs76.35 on the selling side, while its buying rate stands at Rs75.50. Similarly, the Saudi riyal is being bought at Rs73.90 and sold at Rs74.40. Kuwaiti Dinar holds highest selling rate at Rs895.76, followed by the Bahrain dinar at Rs748.76 and Omani riyal at Rs731.90.

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan

Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar (USD) 277.50 280.00
Euro (EUR) 308.75 314.13
UK Pound Sterling (GBP) 371.65 375.50
UAE Dirham (AED) 75.50 76.35
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 73.90 74.40
Australian Dollar 193.64 200.83
Bahrain Dinar 733.75 748.76
Canadian Dollar 197.01 204.93
Chinese Yuan 38.55 38.90
Danish Krone 42.95 43.55
Hong Kong Dollar 34.75 35.73
Indian Rupee 2.50 3.10
Japanese Yen 1.7372 1.8368
Kuwaiti Dinar 883.25 895.76
Malaysian Ringgit 68.35 69.30
New Zealand Dollar 157.25 161.45
Norwegian Krone 28.75 28.94
Omani Riyal 719.85 731.90
Qatari Riyal 75.07 77.08
Singapore Dollar 215.45 219.70
Swedish Krona 28.60 28.95
Swiss Franc 333.48 339.00
Thai Baht 8.20 8.80

 

 

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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