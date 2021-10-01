Denmark FM meets COAS Bajwa, appreciates Pakistan’s role in regional stability
Share
RAWALPINDI – Jeppe Kofod, Minister of Foreign Affairs Denmark called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ on Friday.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, current situation and collaboration/ partnership in Humanitarian measures in Afghanistan were discussed, said ISPR in a statement.
COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with Denmark and we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interest.
Foreign Minister appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghanistan situation including successful evacuation operations, efforts for regional stability and pledged to further improve cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.
COAS Bajwa meets UAE’s Deputy Supreme Commander ... 10:48 PM | 30 Sep, 2021
ABU DHABI- Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed ...
- Pakistan Navy participates in ‘Exercise Cormorant Strike 2021’ in ...10:08 PM | 1 Oct, 2021
- Denmark FM meets COAS Bajwa, appreciates Pakistan’s role in ...09:17 PM | 1 Oct, 2021
-
- LIVE - Rain stops Northern vs Sindh T20 match07:27 PM | 1 Oct, 2021
- Saudi Arabia turns on oil tap for Pakistan over deffered payment06:42 PM | 1 Oct, 2021
- Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir's latest adorable video goes viral06:00 PM | 1 Oct, 2021
- Saheefa Jabbar Khattak undergoes a painful surgery04:48 PM | 1 Oct, 2021
- Hareem Farooq and Goher Mumtaz steal hearts with new viral video05:00 PM | 1 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021