Denmark FM meets COAS Bajwa, appreciates Pakistan’s role in regional stability

RAWALPINDI – Jeppe Kofod, Minister of Foreign Affairs Denmark called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ on Friday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, current situation and collaboration/ partnership in Humanitarian measures in Afghanistan were discussed, said ISPR in a statement.

COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with Denmark and we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interest.

Foreign Minister appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghanistan situation including successful evacuation operations, efforts for regional stability and pledged to further improve cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.