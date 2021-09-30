COAS Bajwa meets UAE’s Deputy Supreme Commander Mohamed bin Zayed

ABU DHABI- Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Thursday received at Al Shati Palace, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of Pakistan.

Both discussed, during the meeting, relations of friendship, cooperation and joint coordination between the two countries in defence and military affairs and ways to develop them to serve their mutual interests.

The two sides also discussed regional and international developments and a number of issues of common interest.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports Board of Directors, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.