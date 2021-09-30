COAS Bajwa meets UAE’s Deputy Supreme Commander Mohamed bin Zayed

10:48 PM | 30 Sep, 2021
COAS Bajwa meets UAE’s Deputy Supreme Commander Mohamed bin Zayed
Share

ABU DHABI- Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Thursday received at Al Shati Palace, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of Pakistan.

Both discussed, during the meeting, relations of friendship, cooperation and joint coordination between the two countries in defence and military affairs and ways to develop them to serve their mutual interests.

The two sides also discussed regional and international developments and a number of issues of common interest.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports Board of Directors, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

Greek envoy meets COAS Bajwa, hails Pakistan’s ... 02:19 PM | 21 Sep, 2021

RAWALPINDI – Greek Ambassador to Pakistan Mr. Andreas Papastavrou called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General ...

More From This Category
Pakistan hikes petrol price by Rs4 to Rs127.3 per ...
11:16 PM | 30 Sep, 2021
Karachi monuments illuminated to celebrate World ...
10:31 PM | 30 Sep, 2021
2.11% aspirants pass written exam for CSS 2021 ...
09:38 PM | 30 Sep, 2021
India to participate in anti-terror exercise in ...
09:32 PM | 30 Sep, 2021
Watch: Pakistani batsman Azhar Ali's 76-year-old ...
08:33 PM | 30 Sep, 2021
Three PAF officers promoted to rank of Air Marshal
08:17 PM | 30 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Minal Khan faces severe backlash over revealing honeymoon outfits
06:18 PM | 30 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr