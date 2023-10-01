Multi-national special forces exercise ‘Eternal Brotherhood-II’ culminates in Pakistan

RAWALPINDI – The two-week long multi-national special forces exercise ‘Eternal Brotherhood-II’ culminated in Barotha, the military’s media wing said Sunday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said the closing ceremony of the special joint forces drill was held in Barotha, Punjab.

The exercise was conducted among Special Forces of Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Turkiye, and Uzbekistan in the Counter Terrorism domain, and was aimed at further harnessing the historic military-to-military ties among the friendly nations, including nurturing of joint employment concept.

The closing ceremony was attended by the Corps Commander of 11 Corps as Chief Guest along with the director general of Military Training and the general officer commanding the Special Service Group.

Besides the Exercising troops, officers from the friendly countries also witnessed the closing ceremony. Special Forces of participating countries displayed their professional excellence on the final day.

The drill was commended on September 20, 2033 and the Chief of Army Staff visited Barotha Garrison and interacted with the exercising participants. He was briefed on the scope and conduct of the exercise by the General Officer Commanding Special Service Group.