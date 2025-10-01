13 terrorists killed in security operations in Balochistan: ISPR

ISLAMABAD – Security forces killed 13 terrorists belonging to Indian-backed groups Fitna al-Khwarij and Fitna al-Hindustan during two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Balochistan, the ISPR said on Wednesday.

According to the military’s media wing, an IBO was carried out in Quetta district on reports of the presence of Fitna al-Khwarij militants. During the exchange of fire, 10 terrorists were killed.

In another operation in Kech district, security forces raided a terrorist hideout, killing three militants of Fitna al-Hindustan. Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered.

ISPR stated that the slain terrorists were involved in multiple attacks in the region. It reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to root out Indian-sponsored terrorism and bring all perpetrators and facilitators to justice with the nation’s full support.