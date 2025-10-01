Another rain spell expected in Karachi

KARACHI – The low-pressure system is expected to further intensify and turn into a depression. The system that caused rainfall in Karachi on Tuesday has weakened but has not completely dissipated, raising the possibility of another spell of rain in the city on Friday.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued its third tropical cyclone alert on Wednesday, stating that the low-pressure area over India’s Gujarat region for several days has now moved westward and is currently near the northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Indian areas of Saurashtra. The system is about 310 kilometers southeast of Karachi.

It is expected to move further west and intensify into a depression. Winds up to 55 km/h may cause rough sea conditions, and fishermen in Sindh have been advised to avoid venturing into deep waters until October 3.

The PMD’s Warning Center in Karachi is closely monitoring the system. While light rain was forecast for Wednesday, the city remained mostly clear to partly cloudy, with a maximum temperature of 33.5°C and humidity at 56%.

PMD spokesperson Anjum Nazeer Zaiqam said that the system responsible for Tuesday’s rain and thunderstorms in Karachi has weakened but has not fully dissipated, meaning there is still a chance of more rain on Friday.

He added that since the low-pressure system near the Arabian Sea is still far from Karachi, there is no immediate threat to the city or other coastal areas of Pakistan. However, if favorable conditions persist and the system eventually develops into a cyclone, it could bring rain or strong winds to Karachi and other parts of Sindh’s coast.