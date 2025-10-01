List of domestic, international flights cancelled today – 1 October 2025

KARACHI – The Karachi airport is currently experiencing significant disruptions, with 11 domestic and international flights canceled on Wednesday due to technical and operational reasons.

The cancellations have left many passengers stranded, facing considerable inconvenience.

Reports said the flights of Emirates, Airblue, Air Sial, Thai Airways, Oman Air, and Serene Air have been canceled.

The canceled flights are as follows:

Emirates Flight EK-609 from Karachi to Dubai

Airblue Flight PA-172 from Karachi to Jeddah

Airblue Flight PA-206 from Karachi to Islamabad

Airblue Flight PA-704 from Karachi to Skardu

Thai Airways Flight TG-342 from Karachi to Bangkok

Oman Air Flight WY-324 from Karachi to Muscat

Air Sial Flights PF-125 and PF-123 from Karachi to Islamabad

Air Sial Flights PF-145 and PF-143 from Karachi to Lahore

Serene Air Flight ER-811 from Karachi to Jeddah

Passengers affected by these cancellations have been advised to contact the relevant airlines for alternative travel arrangements.