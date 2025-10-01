Multan man arrested for circulating child pornography via TikTok

ISLAMABAD – The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has arrested a man for his alleged involvement in producing and distributing child pornography through the social media platform TikTok.

The suspect, identified as Hussain, was presented before a judicial magistrate, where an investigation officer (IO) requested a 14-day physical remand to further question the accused.

The IO told the court that further interrogations were necessary to identify potential accomplices and to recover any additional electronic devices or evidence related to the crime.

However, the magistrate granted a two-day remand and ordered that the suspect appear before the court again on October 1, 2025.

The case was initiated following a complaint sent by the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

According to the first information report (FIR), NCMEC had received a CyberTipline report from TikTok about a video involving a boy under the age of 13, which allegedly showed explicit content recorded by the suspect. The incident was flagged on August 16, 2025.

Using subscriber and call record information from the relevant telecom provider, authorities traced the TikTok account to Hussain, a resident of Jalapur, Pirwala in Multan.

The investigation suggests that Hussain is involved in criminal activities that violate Section 22 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Amended) 2025, a law that addresses offenses related to online exploitation and child abuse.