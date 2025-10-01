Punjab initiates major crackdown against smoke-emitting vehicles to combat smog

LAHORE – The Punjab government has initiated a major crackdown on vehicles emitting excessive smoke and contributing to pollution amid smog threat.

This action is part of a broader strategy to tackle environmental hazards and improve air quality.

Traffic Police DIG Muhammad Waqas Nazir has directed all Chief Traffic Officers (CTOs) and District Traffic Officers (DTOs) to enforce stringent measures.

He has ordered that vehicles deemed unfit due to high emissions should be prohibited from entering highways, emphasizing that there will be no leniency for owners of such vehicles.

As part of the operation, the traffic police have been instructed to conduct thorough checks of vehicles’ route permits and fitness certificates. In addition, trucks and other carriers transporting materials like mud or sand without tarpaulin coverings will be penalized. Uncovered loads contribute significantly to dust pollution, further exacerbating air quality issues.

DIG Nazir pointed out a troubling statistic: the number of vehicles contributing to smog has increased by a staggering 240 percent this year. This alarming rise highlights the urgency of the crackdown, and Nazir underscored the need for swift action to curb vehicular emissions as part of the province’s broader environmental protection efforts.

The crackdown is seen as a critical measure to reduce the impact of air pollution, which poses serious risks to public health, especially during the smog season.