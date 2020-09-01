ML-1 project to be completed during PTI govt, vows railways minister

Associated Press of Pakistan
07:02 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
ML-1 project to be completed during PTI govt, vows railways minister
ISLAMABAD - Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Tuesday said that ML-1 new railway track project would be completed during the tenure of Prime Minister Imran Khan's government.

In an interview with a private television channel programs, he said, we had full confidence in accomplishing the task of laying down a new track from Karachi to Peshawar before ending the period of this government.

The minister revealed that ML-1, project was signed some fourteen years back. He hoped that mega railway project would provide fast and comfortable travelling facility to the people of the country.

Commenting on national reconciliation ordinance (NRO), he said that extending NRO by Pervez Musharraf, to the political figures involved in corruption and corrupt practices in the past, was a big blunder.

Giving reference to the book written by railway minister sometime back, he disclosed that Chaudhry brothers had been reluctant and unwilling to extend NRO to Ex Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

Expressing dismay over lethargic attitude of the BB's family members, he said no one from Pakistan Peoples Party, could follow the murder case of BB.

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

