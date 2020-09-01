Third T20 — Pakistan set target of 191 runs for England

MANCHESTER – Pakistan set a target of 191 runs for England in the final T20 match being played at the Old Trafford in Manchester

Earlier, England won toss and decided to bowl first against Pakistan. England lead the T20 series 1-0.

Mohammad Hafeez led with highest score as he thrashed 86 runs while Haider Ali made 54 runs in his first innings in the international match.

The first match of the series was abandoned due to rain while the hosts chased down 196 runs in the second T20 game.

Pakistan's innings, bolstered by 56 from 44 balls from captain Babar Azam and a more belligerent 69 from 36 deliveries by Mohammad Hafeez, was in vain and Pakistan now must win the third and final T20 to avoid a series defeat.

What are the match timings?

The 3rd T20 between Pakistan and England began at 10:00 pm PST.

Which TV channels live telecast Eng vs Pak 3rd T20 match?

The England vs Pakistan 3rd T20 match will telecast live on PTV, Ten Sports, the Sony Six HD, and Sony Six channels.

How to watch live streaming of the England vs Pakistan 3rd T20 match?

You can also watch the live streaming of ENG vs PAK match on the Sony Liv website, app, and airtel stream.