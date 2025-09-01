Crew of 5 martyred as Pakistan Army’s MI-17 helicopter crashes in Chilas

RAWALPINDI – An MI-17 helicopter belonging to the Pakistan Army crashed near Hudor village, approximately 12 kilometers from Thakdas Cantonment, on Monday.

The crash, which occurred around 10 am, was due to a technical fault that developed during a routine training flight.

All five crew members on board lost their lives in the tragic incident. They were identified as Major Atif (Pilot in Command), Major Faisal (Co-pilot), Naib Subedar Maqbool (Flight Engineer), Havaldar Jahangir (Crew Chief), and Naik Amir (Crew Chief).

The Pakistan Army’s training missions are crucial for maintaining operational readiness for a variety of tasks, from combat support to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. This commitment to training, even with its inherent risks, underscores the army’s dedication to its duties.

The incident serves as a solemn reminder of the sacrifices made by military personnel in the line of duty, both in active operations and during routine training.

ISPR stated that Pakistan Army remains committed to ensuring the readiness in all facets.